Anglo American’s (AAL) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC cut Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,188 ($28.78) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,150.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,005.16. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders bought a total of 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

