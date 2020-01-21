BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 251 ($3.30).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BT.A. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 179.79 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.40 ($3.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.65.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group - CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

