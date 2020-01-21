Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of TSE HEX opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.38.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.41 million.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Company Profile

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Entergy’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Entergy’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Whitecap Resources Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Whitecap Resources Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Centerra Gold Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Centerra Gold Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Berry Global Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Berry Global Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Painted Pony Energy Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Painted Pony Energy Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Brigham Minerals’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Brigham Minerals’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report