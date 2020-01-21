Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of TSE HEX opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.38.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.41 million.

