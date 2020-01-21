Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

