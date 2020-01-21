Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.27 ($3.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 186.24 ($2.45) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

