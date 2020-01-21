Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIT. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

