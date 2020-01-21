Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCAP. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GCAP opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. Gain Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Capital will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

