Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $138.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

