Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.11.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. Fiserv has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $120.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

