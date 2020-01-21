RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other RumbleON news, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Berrard purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 316,000 shares of company stock worth $206,620.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 926.6% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251,110 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period.

RMBL opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.76 million.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

