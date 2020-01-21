Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

