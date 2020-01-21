Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

AHH opened at $18.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

