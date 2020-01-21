Aphria’s (APHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.30 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.34.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

