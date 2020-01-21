Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “
Shares of BIOVF opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $21.20.
About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
