Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.37 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Auryn Resources were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

