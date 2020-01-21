AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,215,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.