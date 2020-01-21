CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last two years, will likely boost its growth going forward. Its capital management and reducing expenses also impress. It has been raising its quarterly dividend since 2013. The company has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, its deteriorating debt burden persists to elevate interest expenses, which drains the margins. A decline in interest earned ratio along with high debt raises financial risk.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNO. Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CNO stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.28. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

