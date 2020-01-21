Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $15.35 on Monday.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

