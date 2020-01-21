Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “
Shares of IFS stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. Intercorp Financial has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $47.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $17,248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,842,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,587,000.
About Intercorp Financial
Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.
