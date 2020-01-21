Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Shares of IFS stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. Intercorp Financial has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $17,248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,842,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,587,000.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.