HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 901,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.