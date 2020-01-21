Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYN. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $373.28 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 958.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Haynes International by 158.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

