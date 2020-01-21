Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.56 ($70.42).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €60.96 ($70.88) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.82.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

