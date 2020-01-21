Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEO. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.60 ($13.48).

LEO opened at €9.59 ($11.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.45. Leoni has a 1-year low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of €34.70 ($40.35). The company has a market cap of $314.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

