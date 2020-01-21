Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €45.08 ($52.42) on Monday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.74.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

