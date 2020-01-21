Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €4.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.27).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

