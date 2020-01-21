DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.11 ($62.92).

Shares of VNA opened at €50.14 ($58.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 1 year high of €50.30 ($58.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

