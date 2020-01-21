Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €577.90 ($671.98) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €576.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €508.14. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

