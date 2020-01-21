Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €36.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €43.20 ($50.23) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.89.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

