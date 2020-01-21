Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €850.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €787.86 ($916.11).

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.