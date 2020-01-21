Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,900 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($70.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,850 ($63.80)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,699.09 ($61.81).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,365.50 ($57.43) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,409.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,740.40. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

