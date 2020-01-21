Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €59.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.96 ($82.51).

GXI stock opened at €66.40 ($77.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.24.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

