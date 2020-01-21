Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.43 ($8.64) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.88.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

