Reach (LON:RCH) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Reach (LON:RCH) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.25. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.77 ($1.98).

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Anne Bulford acquired 11,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

