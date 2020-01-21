YouGov (LON:YOU) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Peel Hunt cut shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) to an add rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of YOU opened at GBX 608 ($8.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 630 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.49. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The company has a market cap of $636.76 million and a PE ratio of 46.06.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

