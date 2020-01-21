Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st (AAL, BHP, BRBY, CDE, CNE, FEVR, GLEN, JOUT, LYL, MTEM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 21st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its sector performer rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its sector performer rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Relx (LON:REL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a buy rating.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

