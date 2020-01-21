Playtech’s (PTEC) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Playtech to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) target price (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 478.71 ($6.30).

Playtech stock opened at GBX 377.10 ($4.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 352.90 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

