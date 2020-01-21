Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSTA. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 960 ($12.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.02. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 846 ($11.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 955.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,048.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

