Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSTA. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 960 ($12.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.02. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 846 ($11.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 955.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,048.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reach Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”
Reach Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”
YouGov Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”
YouGov Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”
Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st
Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st
Gamesys Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Gamesys Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Playtech’s Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Playtech’s Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report