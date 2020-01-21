Marston’s’ (MARS) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marston’s to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marston’s to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS stock opened at GBX 119.62 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $793.76 million and a PE ratio of -42.72. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. Marston’s’s payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.