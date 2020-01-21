Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.56 ($70.42).

Shares of KGX opened at €60.96 ($70.88) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.04 and a 200 day moving average of €53.82. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

