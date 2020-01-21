Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOWL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.92) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.52. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns bought 18,312 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

