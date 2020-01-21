Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOWL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.92) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.52. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns bought 18,312 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gamesys Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Gamesys Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Playtech’s Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Playtech’s Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Marston’s’ Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Marston’s’ Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Kion Group Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Kion Group Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Hollywood Bowl Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt
Hollywood Bowl Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report