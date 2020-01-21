Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday.

LON HSW opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.83. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31).

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

