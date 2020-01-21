Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($206.98) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €142.54 ($165.74).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €136.20 ($158.37) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.04.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

