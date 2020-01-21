Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($206.98) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €142.54 ($165.74).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €136.20 ($158.37) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.04.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gamesys Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Gamesys Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Playtech’s Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Playtech’s Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Marston’s’ Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Marston’s’ Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Kion Group Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Kion Group Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Hollywood Bowl Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt
Hollywood Bowl Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report