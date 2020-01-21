GVC (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GVC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.86).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 895.60 ($11.78) on Monday. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 886.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 760.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 13,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

