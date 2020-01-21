IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,280 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded IMI to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded IMI to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,125.67 ($14.81).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,051.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. IMI has a one year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

