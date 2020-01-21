GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.70 ($31.05).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €28.55 ($33.20) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €29.39 and a 200-day moving average of €26.31.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.