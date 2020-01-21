Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will report $170.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $751.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.90 million to $758.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $828.68 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $832.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

