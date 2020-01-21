Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $9.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 billion to $36.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.70 billion to $38.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.