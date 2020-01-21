Analysts Expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.13 million to $1.01 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

IHRT stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Iheartmedia has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24.

About Iheartmedia

