HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $14.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.45 billion. HP reported sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $58.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.73 billion to $58.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.72 billion to $59.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. HP has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HP by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after buying an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 645.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 6,644,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.