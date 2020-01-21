BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.69 billion. BEST reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

NYSE:BEST opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BEST has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth about $2,640,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth about $2,101,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth about $2,934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth about $28,841,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

